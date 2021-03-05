Quiet stretch rolls; warmth and wetness returns next week

Today will mark our fifth straight day of sunshine and dryness! Although slightly cooler, sunshine holds and seasonal temperatures prevail across the state.

A heavier coat will be needed out-the-door but plenty of sunshine to be enjoyed!

Dry weather will hold for the entire weekend, as clouds begin to increase to wrap-up your Sunday.

These clouds are part of a warm front passage that will bring a more southerly flow to the state and likely the warmest air of 2021 by midweek!

Rain chances will be on the rise too! In fact, our first chances for the month will arrive Wednesday, with greater chances arriving on Thursday and Friday, as some thunderstorms appear likely.