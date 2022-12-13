Sunshine mixed with variable clouds and more dry weather on the way for your Tuesday! Expect a really nice start out-the-door, as lows hover in the lower 30s! Clouds will ultimately increase by late afternoon, along with a steadier breeze, while temperatures warm to the upper 40s!

This will mark another day above average. So far, December remains mild with temperatures running 3° above average.

Tonight, rain is on the way before midnight and turning steadier overnight. Winds will turn gusty too, as rainfall intensifies. Some thunder could be in the mix in our southern counties before sunrise before the rain eases with round one. Scattered showers and breezy conditions will continue on Wednesday, along with mild temperatures in the lower 50s.

Another heavier round of rainfall (round two) will arrive before evening and push through the early hours of Thursday while temperatures begin to slip downward. Highs on Thursday will be just after midnight but falling quickly with the frontal passage. Most of Thursday will be dry but much cooler with the afternoon readings holding in the lower 40s or upper 30s.

A much colder flow gets underway Friday and through the weekend, as upper-level energy could spark flurries off and on both through Saturday evening. For now, a dusting at best is expected in a few spots!