Did you see a downpour at your house today? If so, consider yourself quite lucky because, after today’s rain, Central Indiana doesn’t have any beneficial rains in the immediate future. However, many spots today also remained rain-free and even caught a few glimpses of sunshine. It really depended on where you lived. A few spots north of Indianapolis saw downpours and received a quick dose of 0.25-0.50″ of rainfall!

We could use the rain because we’re 1.63″ below normal for September and more than four inches below normal since January 1. This is all associated with a cold front that swept across Indiana Sunday, bringing a shifting wind and another brief cool night before we see a few transition days. After sunset, clouds will slowly begin to move out. This will also set up an extended sunny stretch this week around here.

Doppler Estimated Rainfall Sunday Precipitation Forecast Next 10 Days

Month-To-Date Rainfall

Year-To-Date Rainfall

Monday and Tuesday call for highs in the 70s, with temperatures a bit warmer on Tuesday. We’ll have the cooler northwest flow around temporarily. However starting later Tuesday, winds will begin to shift and the warmer southerly flow will return (the hot dome). This will allow temperatures to start warming up. 80s return Wednesday and are in the forecast through next weekend. Saturday is also the Fall Equinox, which is the official start of fall too! It just won’t feel like it.

Northwest Winds Monday

Winds Start to Shift Tuesday

Southerly Flow By Wednesday

Temperature Departures From Normal Saturday (First Day of Fall)