INDIANAPOLIS – After a stretch of warmer than average weather, we find ourselves back in the mid and upper 60s on Sunday. Cooler & drier are is settling in, in the wake of a cold front that brought storms to Indiana yesterday.

Comfortable start to the week

Our average high this time of year is in the mid 70s, but this level of warmth will remain out of the question as we begin the work week. A large area of high pressure will move to our north on Monday. This will help keep conditions dry, but will maintain a cooler air flow out of the north. Highs will be limited to the upper 60s across much of Central Indiana once again. A partly cloudy sky will be present throughout the day as well.

More seasonable midweek

As that high pressure system continues moving east, we will have an opportunity to warm up once again. Surface winds will become more easterly and pull from a warmer air mass. Temperatures will begin to warm back into the mid 70s with partly cloudy conditions remaining. We may catch an extra burst of warmth on Wednesday as a low pressure system approaches. This will come with a chance for scattered showers & storms during the day however. Showers & storms may linger into Thursday as the system moves out of the area as well.

It won’t be long before our next warm up though – our next run at 80 degrees with come this weekend!