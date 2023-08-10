Off to a cloudy, damp start this morning as temperatures hover in the upper 60s. This morning will bring a slow decrease in clouds and some patchy, thick fog at the bus stop and a.m. rush hour through 9:00 am; some extra time may be needed as we continue to monitor.

By the afternoon, sunshine will continue to build in, and temperatures warming into the lower 80s, which will mark a great day, as winds will flow from the west at 7-13 mph. A much better day for the State Fair and Indians game this evening.

A weak front will drop into northern Indiana this evening and could bring limited shower chances for a few of our northern counties through 11 p.m. before weakening. Showers are not likely to make it past the Marion County line.

Hot weather building for tomorrow and into the weekend as a feel of August returns to the state. A storm chance is expected late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Another chance will exist Saturday afternoon but more in a pop-up, variety-type storm with 30% coverage.