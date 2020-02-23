Rain and snow chances on the rise

After a spectacular weekend, central Indiana is gearing up for another stretch of active weather. The abundant sunshine these past few days will be replaced with gray skies, rain and even snow chances this week. We stay dry and mild through Sunday evening. It’s not until early Monday morning when we introduce rain back into the forecast. This will impact some for the morning commute, however, this will be mainly for counties south of I-70.

Scattered showers will spread north into the late morning hours on Monday before widespread rain takes hold of the state by the afternoon and evening. It won’t be quite as warm tomorrow as highs only peak in the mid 40s.

Another wave of much colder air is set to stream into Indiana by mid-week as the jet stream takes another dive south. Rain changing to snow will be possible by Wednesday with the chances for accumulating snow by Wednesday evening. We’ll continue to monitor this system and nail down timing and potential snow totals as we get closer.

A few snow showers are possible again late in the week before we bring back brilliant sunshine and temperatures slowly climbing to more seasonal conditions by the weekend.