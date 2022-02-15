INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off today in the teens and 20s. We are going to be warmer today and into Wednesday before heavy rain and snow chances return.

For your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s, so chilly but not as cold as past nights.

Wednesday, temperatures will soar into the upper 50s and lower 60s! Winds will be breezy out of the south at 15-25 mph during the day under mostly cloudy skies. Rain will move in overnight Wednesday.

This rain will be heavy at times. A Flood Watch begins at 7 PM Wednesday until 7 PM Thursday. As always, turn around, don’t drown. This rain will mix into a wintry mix Thursday as temperatures tumble during the day. We start off in the 50s and drop into the afternoon.





The track of this storm still needs to be nailed down a little better to talk about the timing of the change and snow totals when temperatures drop well below freezing. As of right now, it does look like the heaviest snow will stay in our northwestern counties. A slick and messy morning commute Thursday will be possible as well as Thursday afternoon.

Cold temperatures return on Friday.