Rain and snow chances rise to end work week

Finally, temperatures have come up to more seasonal conditions after more than 3 days below freezing. While it's still chilly outside, the southeasterly winds allowed Indianapolis to reach a high of 36° Wednesday afternoon. That's right where our average high temperature should be for this time of year. We're feeling the warm-up all across the region and we'll continue this trend for the next couple days.

The warmer temperatures bring with them the chances for rain and even snow as we finish off the work week and head into the weekend. We're tracking that system off to our west. It's a slow mover though. While winter weather advisories are stretched from eastern Oklahoma to western Wisconsin, the availability of cold air in central Indiana will be lacking to support substantial snow. However, as the closed upper level low associated with this system moves across central Indiana, it can create its' own cold air, turning the rain into a wet, slushy snow by early Saturday morning.

Well before the wintry weather gets here, we'll have rain to contend with, and more of it. There will be plenty of dry time on Thursday with some widely scattered flurries to light rain showers possible early in the day. Really, the wet weather doesn't become more widespread until late Thursday night when coverage, in the form of rain, jumps to above 80% by 10-11 PM. We'll see peak rainfall coverage closer to 2 AM before rain slowly becomes more scattered into the morning hours.