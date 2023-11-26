Most of central Indiana is waking up to dry conditions with rather cloudy skies and temperatures near the freezing mark. A storm system will track over the Midwest today, and it will bring rain and snow to the region.

Northern Illinois has the highest chance for seeing accumulating snowfall from this system, and it has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory. 1″ to 3″ of snow will be possible for counties under the advisory for today.

Central Indiana is not under a Winter Weather Advisory today, but the complex will bring some travel impacts. Most of the area is expected to see light rainfall today and we will primarily have wet roads as a result. Snow totals will be minimal in the northwest quadrant of the state. Snow totals should stay below 1/2″ and contained to grassy, elevated surfaces. A few slick spots cannot be ruled out is you’re traveling northwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Colder air is going to blast into the state behind the main wave of precipitation this afternoon. Any lingering moisture will likely fall as flurries this evening before completely moving out overnight. Skies are going to remain mostly cloudy overnight with lows dropping to the mid-20s.

Are you ready for the coldest air of the season (so far) tomorrow and Tuesday? Highs are only going to rise into the lower to mid-30s both days, making it the coldest days since mid-March! There is even a chance for single-digit wind chills early Tuesday morning!