INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of drizzle and light showers were around but for the most part, we stayed dry. As we go through the rest of the week rain and snow showers are on the way!

Cloudy and warm Wednesday

For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers will be around but I expect a lot of dry time this afternoon and evening. Temperatures won’t budge a lot tonight, they will stay in the 40s with showers moving in.

Rain moves in, wet Thursday

Expect showers and a wet morning commute Thursday morning. Kids, grab the rain gear as you head out to the bus stop! Temperatures will start off in the 40s and 50s during the morning hours. A front will pass and temperatures will fall during the afternoon. As temperatures fall, rain could transition to a light wintry mix and some light snow showers into the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures tumble, snow showers around

After a warm start to the week, temperatures tumble Thursday afternoon behind a cold front. Overnight lows will drop into lower 20s. Friday, highs will only top off in the middle 30s with light snow showers. A light dusting cannot be ruled out across central Indiana.

Weekend forecast

This weekend will feature sunshine and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Saturday will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s and plenty of sunshine. Sunday will feature more cloud coverage but temperatures climbing back into the upper 40s.