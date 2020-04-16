Rain and snow to close out the week; milder for the weekend

We’re nearing the end of this extended cold stretch. However, before we can say goodbye, this week will go out with another shot of wintry weather for parts of Central Indiana. We even felt the winter-like chill as temperatures dropped down to the mid-20s. Indianapolis dropped to 24-degrees. That’s just 3-degrees shy of the record low temperature for today’s date, which was set back in 1875. Plus, it’s the coldest we’ve been since March 7th! Temperatures like these are more common for mid-February.

Low pressure moving is allowing clouds to increase, ahead of rain and even snow chances that arrive late tonight. It’s this same system that is triggering Winter Storm Warnings that extends as Far East as North-Central Illinois. Most of us in Indiana won’t see a sticking snow, but Northern Indiana and parts of Central Indiana are under a Winter Weather Advisory. That Winter Weather advisory goes into effect at 2 AM on Friday and lasts until 2 PM Friday afternoon. The heaviest snow for our state will setup in Northern Indiana, where 4-6″ of snow could fall. However, our northern counties here in Central Indiana also have a chance to see a sticking snow, with bands near 2-3″ inches possible. Beware of the potential for slippery roads Friday morning.

Timing this out, the precipitation that arrives late this evening will likely start as rain before some of us see this change over to a wintry mix and then snow showers (to the north) overnight. By Friday morning and into the afternoon, any remaining snowfall should switch back over to rain before this system completely exits Friday evening.

The exact track of this area of low pressure will determine who sees accumulating snow. If the low tracks a little farther north, it will push the areas of snow accumulations farther norther. However, if it sags just a little farther south, it’s possible we could extend some light snow accumulations deeper into Central Indiana. Any sticking snow won’t last long though. By the time we get into the weekend, a warmup will be underway and that snow will quickly melt. The polar branch of the jet stream is retreating north and taking the wintry feel with it.

Temperatures rise into the mid 50s by Saturday under plenty of sunshine. We’re back seasonal temperatures by Sunday as highs rise into the mid 60s. Widely scattered showers return to the forecast by the second half of the weekend, but we will have plenty of dry time over the weekend, as well as next week.