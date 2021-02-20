Rain and some snow return before the weekend closes

We finally snapped the streak! After spending 14 full days with temperatures below freezing, we not only met the 32° mark in Indianapolis on Saturday, but we beat it. Indianapolis came in with an official high temperature for the day of 33°. Winds flowing from the southwest Saturday morning and the beautiful sunshine we had around aided in the air temperatures finally breaking that freezing threshold. These past 14 days were the longest consecutive days we’ve spent below freezing since 2007 (14 years!).

Clouds will start filling in again this late tonight and temperatures won’t be quite as cold overnight. It will still be very chilly though as temperatures drop into the middle teens by early Sunday.

We’re tracking some precipitation that will fill into the state before the weekend is out. However, there will still be plenty of dry time Sunday. A few isolated light rain showers will be possible early Sunday afternoon but the bulk of the system will arrive later in the day. More rain is expected to start spreading into the state during the late afternoon and early evening as winds pick up too. A few areas, mainly north-central and east-central Indiana, could see a wintry mix at times before this changes to all rain late Sunday night while winds gusts near 25 mph at times. While this is expected to be a mainly rain event with temperatures several degrees above freezing, the ground still has heavy snowpack on it, keeping it cooler than the air temperature in many locations. That means a few slick spots will be possible Sunday night.

This system moves out early Monday morning but a few isolated light snow showers and flurries will be present pre-dawn as colder air mixes down on the back end of this system. Again, a few slick spots will be possible. From here, a more significant warmup gets underway. Monday will be another unseasonably cold afternoon but sunshine and southwesterly winds Tuesday and Wednesday will send temperatures to the mid 40s!