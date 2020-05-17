Rain and storm chances on the rise; cooler, less humid air to return

This May has been quite the roller-coaster. We went from the warmest temperatures of the year (82° May 2nd) to record cold just one week later (27° on May 9th). Now, just one week past the cold, we’re back to summer-like warmth. Indianapolis hit it’s second 80° day of the year on Saturday. What went from the 7th coldest May on record for Indianapolis has dropped to #14.

Most of the day was completely dry across Central Indiana. However, rain and storms will move in late Saturday night. Good news! Most of this next round will happen overnight, and we’ll start drying out again by sunrise on Sunday.

The following round of rain and storms on Sunday will likely pack a little more of a punch. By the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will start to scatter the area. These will still be hit and miss, affording opportunities to get outdoors for parts of the afternoon. However, check the radar before you do. A couple gusty strong storms will be possible.

As cold front approaches the state late on Sunday night, rain and storms will become widespread. It’s with these storms that we’ll have the best chance to see a few isolated strong/severe storms. The main threats with storms on Sunday will be damaging winds, hail and flooding. Be careful if you have to be on the roads late Sunday night. This will be a slow moving system capable of producing drenching downpours for and extended period of time. This could lead to flash flooding in some locations.

Once the cold front passes, it will usher in cooler, less humid air to start the new week. Low pressure lingers nearby for the next few days, contributing to the setup of a blocking pattern. This pattern puts a hold on our warmup for the next few days and keeps the chance for a few showers in the forecast through early next week.

Don’t worry, if you love the warmer weather, we’ll be back to 80-degree heat by the holiday weekend.