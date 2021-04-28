Rain and storm chances on the rise, heaviest overnight

A warm start is underway for the Hoosier state as southwest winds continue, and dew points are holding in the 60° range. Lots of dry space this morning and for the afternoon, as showers will remain isolated through the day.

A few storms could mix in but limited in coverage and mainly for late afternoon. Highs today will reach 78°, roughly 10 degrees above average for late April!

Tonight, rain and storms will overspread the state…especially late evening and overnight. Winds could turn gusty at times within the storms, as well as, lightning and thunder (severe threat low).

Rain intensity increases and totals by Thursday morning could range between 1″ to 2″ in many locations with some high water issues. As the cold front presses into the state (around noon tomorrow), rainfall will begin to ease from west to east by Thursday afternoon.

The weekend still looks incredible, as sunshine builds and warmth returns to the state…a great way to open the month of May!