Rain and storm chances remain; humidity drop midweek

Scattered storms moved in overnight impacting several counties with heavier downpours and some vivid lightning…along with a few power outages. A break in the storms should come through mid-morning, for most, as temperatures begin to rise into the lower 80s. By the afternoon, additional rain and storms will redevelop and bring additional downpours in much needed areas.

The severe threat should remain low today but lightning, heavier downpours and stronger wind gusts will be in play. Due to added clouds and a heightened chance for rain and storms, temperatures will not be as hot this afternoon but still just as muggy as it was over the weekend.

A cold front is nearing Indiana! This will keep additional rain and storm chances around for Tuesday too! As the front SLOWLY works across the state from north to south by the evening. Indications are the best rain chances will occur from Indy and south on Tuesday afternoon.

The cold front and Ida! As remnants of Ida approaches the Tennessee Valley by Tuesday night and a trailing cold front clears the state, guidance models indicate that any threat of Ida’s rainfall will remain just outside of the Indiana state line. For now, the only direct impact locally from Ida will be a few added clouds and a freshening of the winds from the northeast.

As remnants of Ida pull toward the east coast, cooler drier air will be pulled down from Canada into Indiana. This will bring a large drop in our dew points making for some great weather from Wednesday through Friday!