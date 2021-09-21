Rain and storm chances rise…chilly, raw Wednesday ahead

Mild weather holding this Tuesday morning as showers advance from the west! Scattered showers will be with us through the morning in spots but steadier and heavier rainfall is likely for the afternoon and evening, as the cold front moves in. No doubt, a wet day ahead, as temperatures slowly climb back into the middle 70’s around 1:00pm. Severe threat looks quite low today but some lightning will be in the mix, a strong gust or two, as well.

Rain will continue off and on in the overnight, as temperatures nosedive behind the front, while winds increase in intensity from the northwest. This will create a raw, chilly environment for early Wednesday morning and through the afternoon!

Shower chances will be ending Thursday morning and into the afternoon, as sunshine begins to work back in. Friday still remains the “Pick of the Week” with sunshine, milder air and dry weather…great for high school football and numerous homecomings.

Saturday starts with a scattered showers before tapering off by the afternoon, for most of the state!