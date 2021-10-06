Rain and storm chances rising! Pattern remains warm for October

Fog will not be an issue this morning, as the winds are up and the ground is not as damp after the lack of rainfall on Tuesday. Expect another mild start with clouds increasing across the state. A few passing showers may work through too!

Rain chances will be rising through the day in coverage, still scattered but a more active day for rainfall chances. A few storms could be in the mix with a heavier downpour and lightning strikes. Afternoon temperatures should reach the middle 70s in most locations, with steady, light winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Additional rain chances remain for tonight, Thursday and through Friday! This slow moving upper-low should finally lift out of the state by Saturday morning. This will bring a return to not only dry conditions but a southerly flow that will boost temperatures back into the middle 80s, nearing record level warmth!