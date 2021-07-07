Rain and storms are back; Elsa landfall this morning

Spotty showers and storms with lightning will greet a few counties this morning, as the pattern becomes more unsettled today. Added clouds and storms around for the afternoon will temper the heat compared to the past few days. Still muggy and tropical but just not as hot! Any storms and showers should weaken with the loss of daytime heating by late evening. Expect patchy fog overnight in spots and plenty of dry time.

Tropical storm Elsa was downgraded from a category one hurricane at 1:50 a.m. after sustained winds dropped to 70 mph. Landfall appears likely before noon today well north of Tampa. Heavy rainfall, some flooding and the threat of tornadoes across the sunshine state will continue into the afternoon. Elsa will remain on a northeastern track across Georgia and the Carolinas.

Heading into the weekend, locally, more storms will bring heavy rain at times, limit the heat and bring some local flooding at times. This will impact both Saturday and Sunday, as well as, some outdoor activities.