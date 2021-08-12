Rain and storms early evening after hottest day of the year

STORM CHANCE

Scattered showers and storms are pressing east, southeast late Thursday and are trying to hold on. Despite a very warm and unstable atmosphere, these storms have very little upper-air support and will likely remain below severe limits this evening. Occasionally a storms or two will briefly perk up and produce a local wind gust in excess of 45 to 50 mph, but those will be in the minority. Rainfall is needed in Indianapolis and some rain will likely fall before 7 pm. The trend is for the heaviest of the storms to dive southeast into southwest-central and south-central Indiana through 9 pm. Locally have rain is possible with the strongest storms.

The storms were heaviest entering Greene county just before 6:30 pm and we captured the approaching storm clouds form the camera there provided by Hoosierweather.com.

LACKING RAIN

Entering the day, the city of Indianapolis has received only .14″ of rain sine July 18th. Rainfall has been lacking not only over the past 29 days but just in the past week alone. This plot of estimated rainfall below shows how the more significant rains have fallen across northern and southern Indiana in just the past week alone. The normal rainfall for the span is nearly 3″ and the stretch is the second driest on record for the dates. Scanning the weather records, only 1901 was drier, 120 years ago!!!

COLD FRONT BRINGS RENEWED RAIN CHANCE

Scattered showers and storms early Tuesday evening will dive southeast and diminish before 12am leaving a very limited chance of a shower or storm overnight. After three afternoons of miserable heat and humidity, a cold front is set to slowly sag through the state Friday. Relief is in sight and with the front a chance for some needed rainfall. Showers and storms will develop and gather along and ahead of the front Friday afternoon and settle south during the evening hours. Rainfall coverage will likely increase to peak coverage of nearly 40% around 5pm before sharply dropping with the passing of the front before sunset. Outdoor activities could incur a brief hold but ongoing rainfall is not expected and once the front passes, the rain will end quickly.

This front marks the end to the hot and humid spell that produced the hottest air of the year and the hottest temperature in Indianapolis in over a year. The 94-degree high Thursday was the warmest since last July 8th and the 9th, 90-degree day of the year.

The refreshing breezes blowing here late Friday night and through the day Saturday will usher in the milder and much less humid air, lending a feel more like September. Overnight low temperatures in outlying areas could dip into the 50s Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning, a feeling of as much as 50-degrees cooler after heat indices of over 100°. High temperatures are expected near 80-degrees Saturday and Sunday.