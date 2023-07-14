Ending the work week dry and form most a continued stretch of dry weather. Indianapolis has string together six straight days without rain, that changes overnight

HOTTEST afternoon here in well over a week (9 days). Late Friday, the heat index is closing in on 100° in Terre Haute.

STORM-FREE evening is coming but look northwest after sunset. Lightning may be visible from distant storms that increase in coverage overnight. Drenching downpours and vivid lightning along with some gusty winds are possible later tonight especially northwest around or just after midnight.

Weekend rainfall is weighted heavily on early Saturday. Showers and storms will increase in coverage overnight and reach peak (40%) before noon. Thinning in coverage, dry time – will be afforded into the afternoon.

Wildfire smoke is set to return as early as Sunday morning and once again thicken overhead. With a dig in upper-level winds the forecast is for unhealthy air here and therefore air-quality alerts have been issued for the entire state. It looks to be a short stint with winds aloft “flattening” by Tuesday afternoon easing the connection to the smoke plume from Canada.