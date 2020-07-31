Rain and thunderstorms arrive for August’s open; Coolest start the month in over 20 years

Rain chance are on the rise as wobbly front creeps north again overnight. Showers become more numerous through the night. Rain showers will grow in coverage and intensity and be quite numerous by Saturday afternoon – reaching peak coverage of 65%. It will not rain continuously, but downpours could include some rumbles of thunder. An area of low pressure will roll along the front and cross the state late bringing a few gusty t-storms with it late night. After the storms move east around or after 12 am Sunday morning, better weather is expected to arrive for Sunday. Sunday looks to have some sun and a drop-off in shower chances – by far the better of the two days.

Temperatures rebounded Friday to close out the warmest July since 2012. We end the month with only 3 days below normal. The month is headed to the record books among the warmest 15% (tied 22nd) on record. August opens with potentially one of the coolest starts to the month on record. Only 16 Augusts have failed to reach 80-degrees and this year could be the 17th. With clouds and rain, the temperature is forecast to reach 77° – coolest August 1st in 24 years.

A new pattern is emerging next week and behind showers and thunderstorms Monday, stronger push of cooler and much less humid air will arrive. A spell of very mild weather will take hold next week with potential overnight lows dipping into the 50’s.