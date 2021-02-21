Rain, wintry mix Sunday night; some travel hazards overnight

As promised, Sunday brought warmer temperatures and even times of sunshine. High temperatures Sunday afternoon managed to break into the 40s in most locations.

Our next weather maker is heading our way. Rain and a wintry mix will start moving into central Indiana this evening. Precipitation won’t get going until mainly after 8 p.m. At the onset of this system, there could be pockets of snow or sleet mixing in at times. However, most will see all rain.

Temperatures will rise late this evening, and those in central Indiana who do see a wintry mix (mainly north) will also change over to all rain showers.

Winds will pickup tonight too, and gusts above 30 mph will be possible through early Monday morning.

Slick spots will be a concern tonight and Monday morning. Actual air temperatures will start dropping back near freezing around sunrise, and the ground is already frozen. Remember, we spent two weeks with temperatures below freezing.

There is still a lot of snow on the ground, so while the air temperatures will be above freezing overnight, this new moisture falling could freeze on contact and cause some new icy spots on the roads. In addition to the concern for black ice, fog will develop overnight, causing reduced visibilities.

Plan on allowing yourself extra time out the door Monday morning, and take it slow.

That system exits early Monday, with some drizzle and a few flurries possible early. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the rest of the day, and temperatures won’t be quite as warm, only rebounding to the mid and upper 30s.

There is great news for the rest of the week! A much quieter and milder weather pattern will settle in. Most days will rise into the 40s this week, with a good bit of sunshine around.

Aside from the slight chance for a few isolated showers in our southern counties Wednesday evening, rain will hold off until next weekend.