Clouds are on the increase this morning as temperatures hover in the lower 30s. The wind remains steady (east, northeast at 6-13 mph) adding to a chill that has been persistent since Wednesday morning. Today will mark our sixth straight day of dry weather through the afternoon, while temperatures slowly climb back to seasonal highs in the upper 40s.

Tonight changes get underway with the arrival of rain to the state! Rain will fall steadily through the overnight with up to .25 inches in some spots, while temperatures begin to cool and winds increase across the Ohio Valley.

Friday brings colder air, windier conditions, along with passing showers, drizzle and/or flurries. Snow amounts will remain to the northern most part of the state with slushy accumulations. Winds tomorrow will make for a blustery day while temperatures struggle in the 30s all day, wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The weekend remains unchanged! Dry, brighter but cool for Saturday, as Sunday brings additional light pockets of rain and snow at times.