Rain arrives Wednesday and the temperature tug-o-war continues

WARM FRONT COMING

Clouds have increases again Tuesday as the next in a series of storm systems takes a path through the Midwest. A brief shot of light snow and flurries are possible early Tuesday evening but end as the warm front moves north later tonight. Steady to slowly rising temperatures will be underway rest of the night while moderate to heavy snow falls in far northwest Indiana to eastern Iowa.

The favored heavy snow accumulation will fall just north of the low pressure (storm) track at rates Tuesday evening of 1″ per hour. Some reports in Iowa included thunder snow and accumulation approached a half foot. The storm track will take the axis of heavy snow in southwest Wisconsin and far northwest Illinois into Wednesday morning.

Central Indiana will be in the warm sector of the storm and any precipitation that falls here Wednesday will be liquid. We will start the day will a cold rain and then nudge temperatures up to near 50-degrees early afternoon. That is when the rain will reach its peak coverage of nearly 100% then begin to diminish through sunset. Rain, and the chance of it will end from northwest to southeast east through midnight.

ANOTHER SWING

The next storm is quickly inbound after a cool and cloudy Thursday. A northbound shield of rain will surge from southern Indiana before daybreak Friday as we start the new year. The initial precipitation could fall as a mix as temperatures are expected at or below freezing Friday morning but will become all rain again area-wide as temperatures elevate. We could start the New Year with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s – the warmest to start a year since 2000.