Rain behind the coolest July day of 2020; Rain chances and humidity to linger

SUMMER SOAKING

The heavy overcast turned to steady and heavy rainfall at times Thursday marking the first measured rainfall in Indianapolis in over a week. The totals were notably higher along and south of the I-70 corridor with amounts exceeding one inch. Some top rainfall totals included Batesville (1.72″) and Rushville (1.18″) through 6 pm Thursday.

The rain will continue to scatter and ease through sunset but the damp conditions will linger overnight. The temperatures may have been cooled but the humidity levels are remaining high. Damp and foggy conditions will persist overnight along with some areas of patchy drizzle.

COOL DAY – STREAK ENDS

Thursday was the coolest day of July and the coolest in Indianapolis since June 27th. Afternoon temperatures actually lowered as the rain spread across the state. Thursday’s high and low temperature combination averaged out to be the first day below normal in over two weeks and was only the third day in July sub-average. To-date, July 2020 is the warmest since 2012 and currently ties for the 20th warmest on record.

FRONT LINGERS

The humidity will remain high and adding some brighter skies Friday to the mix, will aid in a temperature rebound but a stalled front will linger through the weekend. This is the focus mechanism for additional rains. Small disturbances will ride the front and increase rainfall chances and coverage entering the weekend. The stubborn front could lead to locally heavier rainfall and possible local flooding downstate. The next disturbance arrives Saturday bringing an uptick in rain and chances for thunderstorms.

A real cold front will pass Tuesday morning as the pattern changes for early August. After showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, a notable drop in humidity is coming. Next week, the humidity will be wiped out affording several nights and early mornings in the fifties! A real treat for early August.