Rain chances again for today, cooler and less humid weekend ahead

We are starting off this morning with muggy and warm conditions once again. We are dry for the most part but grab the umbrella this morning, we have rain chances for this afternoon.

Friday a front will move into Central Indiana. Timing of the front looks to be in the afternoon, which means storms would have plenty of fuel to feed off of. A marginal risk for stronger storms is possible south of I-70. This means one or two storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s before cooling down for the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

This weekend looks INCREDIBLE! Temperatures will be in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday with low humidity behind the cold front from Friday. Overnight lows also look comfortable, dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will be dry again with temperatures in the lower 80s. A few clouds will be around but no rain chances for Monday. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

As we head into Tuesday, the unsettled pattern returns. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80s with widely scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

For the middle and end of next week, the unsettled pattern continues with temperatures in the 80s. Storm chances continue into Friday.