Rain chances are easing as heat builds for the upcoming weekend

Patchy fog, spotty showers and damp, mild conditions will greet you out the door this Thursday morning. Although rain chances remain today, the coverage will be more limited with the heaviest concentration for area southeast of Indianapolis.

A few storms could be possible too but below severe limits. As clouds thin locally, sunshine will work back in at times and help to move our temperatures back in to the middle 70s.

Skies will clear this evening and cool a bit overnight back into the upper 50s. Additional fog will be likely with the thickest for the southeastern part of the state.

Friday brings more sunshine and heat! Warmer weather will take us through the weekend, as dry weather holds too…expect highs flirting near 90 degrees by Sunday afternoon. Spotty afternoon storms return daily to start a new work week!