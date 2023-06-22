It once again looks like it wants to rain but again not much luck in that department.

The arrival of clouds, the cooler afternoon temperatures (by as much as 10°), very low levels of humidity and a nice breeze made this first full day of summer feel more like fall. Some locations on eastern Indiana have only had temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The same upper-level low, that stalled out south of the state back on Monday is still influencing our weather here and it will for at least another 24 hours. The low is now slowly lifting northeast Thursday bringing the increased clouds but its rain production here is very limited. A small chance of a passing shower will continue through Friday before the low makes an exit before the start of the weekend. This system brought very little rain and no relief to the terribly dry conditions that have developed over the past month.

Very little change to the dry conditions across the state of Indiana per weekly Drought Center update. Moderate and Severe Drought conditions are up slightly from week to week. With less than one-inch of rain this month, June 2023 is the driest to-date in 11 years and ranks 8th driest on record.

A half-dozen counties have BURN BANS in effect mainly in western Indiana.

The LACK of humidity here has been rather stunning. ONLY 3 days ALL YEAR have produced a dew point of 65°. The highest humidity of the year is coming Sunday. Thunderstorms are a possibility when the humidity spikes this weekend. A late night complex or cluster of storms (that may pose a severe weather risk) could arrive near daybreak Sunday, but the timing is key. These types of storms thrive on a nighttime jet stream. Arriving at sunrise, that would bring their demise. We will monitor trends.