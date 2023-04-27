INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will increase clouds this afternoon before rain chances return this evening and continue into early next week.

A frost advisory continues until 8 a.m. for several counties along and north of I-70. Damage to open flowers could be possible this morning. You also might need to scrape your windshield as well.

Increasing clouds, showers Thursday

Temperatures today will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon with increasing clouds. The Indians are home today with the first pitch at 11:05 a.m. The game should go on without any issues. Rain chances will move in later this evening from the south. These showers will fill in throughout the evening and overnight hours. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Showers continue into the weekend

Showers will move out early Friday with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Temperatures will still be able to reach about 60°. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s. Showers move back in for Saturday; keep the rain gear handy. A cold front will move in bringing cooler temperatures into Sunday with some scattered showers around.

Cooler temperatures to start May

Monday’s temperatures will be well below average, only topping off around 50°. We will gradually warm up into the middle of the week but still below average (our average highs should be in the lower 70s by the beginning of May).