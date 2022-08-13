INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler than average weather is expected to persist through the remainder of the weekend after Saturday’s high failed to hit 80 for the second straight day. After a sunny start, clouds returned to the Hoosier State with light showers sprinkled across the area. This broad trend will continue as we head into the back half of the weekend with a low pressure system approaching.

Another round of downpours

Central Indiana has been catching up on much needed rainfall over the past few weeks often coming in the form of downpours. As a low pressure system approaches tomorrow, another round of downpours is expected to impact a significant portion of the state from the early to mid morning. Anywhere from 0.1-0.5″ of rain is expected with lesser amounts southwest. We will begin to clear in the late morning and a mostly to partly cloudy afternoon is expected. Still, an isolated shower will be possible until the evening. Highs should still manage to reach the low 80s mainly on the back of a southerly wind. Clouds remain in the area as the low exits and our wind changes direction overnight.

Feeling like early fall this week

Monday will begin the work week with a mostly cloudy sky and still a little bit of humidity out there. Despite peeks of sun, a very isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon once again. Between the clouds and a change to northerly wind, temps will have a tough time breaking out of the upper 70s.

We’ll face a similar type of weather on Tuesday though the day will clear out more in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the upper 70s with a northerly wind and also cooler nighttime lows. We may begin to slowly warm by Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky, but be prepared for overnight lows in the upper 50s too!