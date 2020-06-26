Rain chances could impact your weekend plans; humidity holds on

We’re closing out the week with a summer-like surge of heat and humidity that will stick with us through the end of the month. A warm front lifted north early in the day on Friday, triggering a few showers and leaving us dry and muggy for the evening. Many areas across central Indiana saw 90-degree on Friday afternoon.

Humidity has surged, sending dew point temperatures soaring to very uncomfortable levels. A dew point temperature over 60-degrees typically starts to get uncomfortable. Friday afternoon, some areas saw a dew point temperature in the 70s! This is more common in tropical climates.

We’ll stay warm and dry for Friday evening. Rain chances move in during the overnight hours. A weak cold front will be dropping south through northern Indiana late Friday night causing rain and storm development. While this line of storms is not likely to hold together as they near our northern counties of central Indiana, a couple strong, gusty storms can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning.

We may sound like a broken record, but we need the rain!! 85% of the state is under “abnormally dry” conditions. The rain deficit in Indianapolis is up to nearly 2″ while it’s over 3″ in Bloomington.

Daily chances of rain are in the forecast from the weekend and into mid-next week. No days will be a washout but a few showers could impact your plans.

The humidity holds on through late next week before we get a bit of a break by next Thursday and Friday.