Rain chances go down while the thermometer goes up

It was a soggy start to the day as showers and storms swept much of central Indiana from late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. A lingering frontal boundary combined with an upper-level wave of energy brought heavy downpours to the state. Nearly an inch of rain falling in Bloomington was greatly needed. Even with Wednesday’s rainfall, the city is still experiencing a rain deficit of almost an inch for the month.

That first batch of rain moved out by the late morning. Now, additional showers and storms are being activated Wednesday evening. These will be much more widely scattered in nature and many miss on out on it completely.

The nearby frontal boundary slowly works south through the day on Thursday which will bring us a bit of relief from the humidity. Dew point temperatures will likely drop by 5 to 10-degrees between Wednesday and Thursday evening. While the air will still feel a little sticky, this will be a noticeable difference. Enjoy the “drier” air. It doesn’t last long.

HEATING BACK UP!

The jet stream will retreat back north as we finish off the week. With it, comes the return of a high pressure “hot dome” that brings back the heat and lots of sunshine. After a few spotty to widely scattered showers on Thursday, we’ll turn dry for the next couple of days.