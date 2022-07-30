INDIANAPOLIS – Near-perfect weather has been abundant through Central Indiana leading up to and through the first half of the weekend. Dry air has been firmly in place thanks to high pressure and a wind out of the north. Along with it has come mostly sunny conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s. As the high pressure system proceeds eastward however, the region will become more susceptible to changing weather conditions.

Isolated showers on Sunday

Comfortable weekend weather will continue through Sunday as humidity stays on the lower end and so does heat. A system bringing rain will pass through Northern Kentucky in the morning and that may allow for a few showers in Southern Indiana. Rain is not expected across the Central part of the state, but cloud cover may be greater until more afternoon clearing. Temperatures will still manage to reach the mid 80s despite the cloudier start. Humidity will begin to increase overnight as a southerly wind picks up. A stray shower or two is possible ahead of Monday morning as well.

August brings the heat!

Despite a relatively cool stretch of days leading into the new month, August will be anything but. A ridge of will build across the Central US favoring warmer than average weather for much of the country. This will be further enhanced by a southwesterly surface flow through the Midwest. The air will feel more tropical across the majority of the work week as humidity increases. Heat is also expected to increase with highs in the upper 80s both Monday & Tuesday then as hot as low to mid 90s through the rest of the week.

Storm chances will remain conditional however. On Monday a weak cold front will pass through and this may initiate scattered storms in the evening. Quieter weather will take us through Tuesday & Wednesday with mostly to partly sunny weather. Another weak front will arrive Thursday however and storms will be possible once again and chances may linger through Friday as well.

Get ready for summer because it’s not done with us yet!