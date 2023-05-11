INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the lower 60s with comfortable conditions. As we go through the day clouds will increase with a warm front moving through. Rain chances move in for this weekend.

Increasing clouds, dry Thursday

For your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will increase throughout the day. As a warm front passes, a spotty shower or two will be possible this evening, especially in southern Indiana. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Rain chances move in on Friday

Friday will feature healthier shower chances throughout the day. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible. I don’t think it will be a washout day but keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will climb into the middle 70s. By the time we head into Saturday morning, 0.50″-0.75″.

Weekend forecast brings rain

Both Saturday and Sunday feature scattered rain chances with temperatures in the upper 70s. I don’t think either day will be a washout but have indoor plans for Mother’s Day just in case.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

By next week, we dry out and temperatures top off in the lower and middle 70s.