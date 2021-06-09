Rain chances linger but temperatures are to climb; warmest of 2021 coming soon

SOME STREAKS

The persistent weather pattern shows no signs of changing just yet. A few streaks are alive and well through Wednesday afternoon that include:

Six straight days with a high of 80-degrees or warmer

Four straight days with a dew point of 70-degrees or higher

Four straight days with measurable rainfall

To say the least, it hasn’t been the best of weather recently, and the pattern entering the weekend may shift slightly. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to have reached their peak on Wednesday and will slowly decrease over the next four afternoons. While we cannot rule out some rain around each day through Sunday, the likelihood of being under a downpour is decreasing.

We will be adding sunshine, and that in turn will warm the afternoons into the upper 80s to near 90-degrees this weekend and also produce an uncomfortable heat index as high as 97° Saturday afternoon.

Real relief is still several days away but it IS coming behind a passing cold front late Sunday. Dew points will dive by Sunday night, and milder, more comfortable air will arrive early next week. But it’s still MUGGLY for a few more days.