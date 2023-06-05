Skies are mainly clear and temperatures have cooled in the overnight! A great start to a new workweek and very comfortable out-the-door to begin your morning. Sunrise temperatures will hold in the 50s statewide, while dew points have significantly lowered over the past 24 hours!

This afternoon, expect a few extra clouds around through the day, as northeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph and dry weather holds statewide. A pleasant day ahead with a mix of clouds and sunshine, while temperatures warm into the lower 80s.

Tuesday will bring an increase in clouds through the day, as a cold front begins to work across the state from north to south. Highs will reach the lower 80s again before the front arrives by evening and into the overnight. This front could bring widely scattered showers by the afternoon and evening…lingering through early Wednesday morning.

Rain chances remain quite low this week, as the drought-like conditions build statewide. We need rainfall and our best chance currently to arrive by Sunday…hang in there and expect more updates!