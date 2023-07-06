A few showers are currently running across the state this morning, under cloudier skies and warm temperatures. Shower chances will remain very low, for most, but clouds and a wind directional change will mark a slightly cooler afternoon with some sunshine mixing in. Any outdoor plans will likely not be impacted by these minimal rain chances.

Tonight, the skies will be clearing and dew points will be dropping too. This will mark a great evening and overnight here statewide. Indianapolis Indians have a game tonight at 7:05 pm and the weather looks great at the VIC.

Friday will be the best day of the week, as sunshine and lower humidity will be enjoyed for the entire day. Highs tomorrow should hold in the middle 80s, marking a seasonal, July day.

Areas of rain and storms will be back into the mix on Saturday bringing much-needed rain for some, as the severe drought remains intact for a large portion of the state. Rain chances will lower greatly on Sunday.