Showers and storms were concentrated in south-central Indiana Thursday with some locations getting drenching downpours. Area-wide rainfall is still on hold to end the work week

Clouds were breaking late Thursday but some lingering showers and storms south were starting to make an east exit. Locally heavy rainfall occurred in some locations of Jackson and Jennings counties with estimated over 2″. Overall the rain chances lower rest of the evening and overnight. The next real chance of some areawide rainfall is on hold until late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

NO REAL SUMMER SIZZLE HERE – YET

Many locations in the U.S. continue to sizzle. Multiple states remain under some form of heat advisory. In Dallas, TX the heat index reached 115° late Thursday.

Meanwhile, the jet stream has not allowed a full expansion of the hot dome here. We have had 6, 90-degree days so far this summer. The longest streak only two days. Summer here is actually running 3° COOLER than last year to-date.

Friday is expected to reach 91° in Indianapolis as dry time looks to be plentiful and more extended sunshine is in the forecast. This would equal the warmest of the year set on June 30th.

And there are no signs that the pattern will be changing soon. This default “northwest flow” pattern seems to persist well into the final week of the month. The 8-14 day outlook has a higher probability of below normal temperatures in the eastern U.S. while most of the Nation trends above normal.

UPDATE ON DROUGHT CONDITIONS

There was some slight improvement in the drought conditions across the state but only minimal. Despite receiving nearly 80% of an entire July’s rainfall in the opening eight days of the month, a large percentage of the state remains in ‘severe drought” status. Since June 1st, Indianapolis rainfall for the summer is still more than 2″ below normal.