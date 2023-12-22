The mild spell will continue but rain chance is set to lower before Christmas Day

ONE YEAR AGO today (December 22nd, 2022) a bitter blast of arctic air hit central Indiana. Temperatures fell over 40-degrees, with 50 mph wind gusts. The wind-chill would lower to -40° in central Indiana by early morning on the 23rd, nearing some of the worst on record.

RAIN arriving late Friday, but it is light. Heading out have an umbrella handy. Coverage will increase and peak to 60% around midnight then decrease and scatter before sunrise Saturday.

A ‘flat’ West to East upper-air pattern turns more southwest as a storm system nears Christmas Day. Even milder air is expected pushing area temperatures to near 60° as early as Sunday.

There will PLENTY of dry time for last minute shopping starting Saturday. Bulk of the holiday rainfall will come Christmas Day, spreading north from southern Indiana after sunrise.

NO SNOW FOR CHRISTMAS

No white Christmas this year and for perhaps a LARGE portion of the Nation. As of Friday, only 13.2% of the CONUS has snow cover. That is the LEAST amount for a December 22nd since these records began 20 years ago! Even locations of the Nation that have a better than a 90% chance – will be green this year. No chance here this year despite a historical 26% probability.

This year is already headed to the record books as one of the longest waits for the first measured snowfall. As of Friday, it’s been 280 days (March 18th) since the last snow, and we will not likely see snow chances again until next Wednesday. That would place us into 3rd all-time.