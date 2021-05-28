Rain chances on the rise; cooler shot to open the holiday weekend

Areas of rain and a few embedded storms remain likely for late morning and through the afternoon on this Friday! As a cold front passes early afternoon (around 1 p.m.) temperatures will begin to slide downward, as winds increase from the northwest!

The combination of chillier air and breezy conditions will make for a damp evening ahead to open the holiday weekend. The high for today (71°) occurred around midnight and now, most of the day will spent in the mid to lower 60s.

Showers will linger into early Saturday morning, along with heavier clouds! This chilly shot is going to hold for most of your Saturday now, as clouds will be tough to break until mid to late afternoon, while we sit in the trough of an exiting low. As clouds clear, colder air will slip in for the overnight, down to 43°.

Sunday (race day), will be much, much better after sunrise but expect quite a chill through mid-morning. Lots of sunshine still on the way for Sunday and Monday, while temperatures climb steadily to wrap up Memorial Day.