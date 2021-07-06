Rain chances on the way, slight cooldown ahead

Temperatures today topped off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s once again with mostly sunny skies. There were a few more clouds today but we stayed dry. Rain chances uptick for the day on Wednesday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s with a few clouds.

Wednesday will bring better rain chances, so have the umbrella handy. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s once again. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.







Thursday and Friday temperatures will be in the middle 80s, so slightly cooler, with rain chances on Thursday. Friday looks to be dry with a few clouds.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will stay in the middle 80’s with scattered showers and storm chances both days. Those storm chances stick around into the beginning of next week.