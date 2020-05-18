Rain chances remain but dry time will mix in at times

Steady rain (before sunrise) this morning will give way to PLENTY of dry time by mid-morning and through the afternoon. Along with dry time, sunshine will peek in helping to warm our area into the lower 70’s for many locations. Although spotty showers/t’showers will flare backup in the afternoon, due to daytime heating…the dry time will be welcomed after heavier rain last night, with over 1.5″+ in downtown!

This cutoff low will continue to keep rain chances going through late Tuesday evening before drifting out of the Ohio Valley. The combination of this slow low and a tropical storm (Arthur) off the east coast has really slowed down the weather pattern. Bogging down the movement and keeping us slightly below average in temperatures. Flooding concerns remain in the eastern half of the state, where the steadiest will fall through midweek.

A warming trend takes hold late week, as rain chances lessen and more heat hits by the holiday weekend!