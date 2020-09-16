Rain chances remain low locally; Sally made landfall Wednesday morning

It will be another quiet day for central Indiana, but a touch warmer than it was earlier in the week. The wind direction has shifted out of the south, which will help highs this afternoon rise back into the lower 80s. The dry atmosphere that we are seeing around the state will result in a large temperature swing from the morning to the late afternoon. Hard to believe central Indiana will rise near 80° with many communities starting in the 40s this Wednesday morning! A light jacket or sweater will likely be needed at the bus stop.

A weak cold front is going to travel over the state tonight and it will bring additional clouds. However, there isn’t much moisture associated with the boundary and it may spit out a couple spotty showers into Thursday morning. The chance for much needed rainfall looks low across central Indiana.

The boundary will result in a wind shift and winds will stream out of the northwest. Afternoon highs near 70° return on Friday and even dip into the mid-60s to start the weekend. It may be the final weekend of summer, but central Indiana will have a taste of fall before we kick-off the season next Tuesday!

Hurricane Sally made landfall at 5:45 AM ET near Gulf Shores, AL as a Category 2 hurricane. It is still producing sustained winds at 105 MPH and the slow-moving system is only traveling at 3 MPH to the NNE. Since the storm is moving very slowly, a major concern is the heavy rainfall and threat for “catastrophic” flooding. Rain totals will likely range from 10″ to 20″ for many locations in Sally’s path. Let’s put that rain total into perspective. Indianapolis has had just over 34″ of total precipitation for 2020 so far. However, some isolated location will have the potential to see as much as 35″ in matter of days!