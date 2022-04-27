INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s which prompted cold weather headlines including Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings. Overnight lows for the rest of the week will remain above freezing so outdoor plants should be fine.

Here are today’s morning lows.

Below-average temperatures continue

As we head into Thursday, temperatures will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a slim chance of a shower or two but most of us will stay dry for the day. We will keep mostly cloudy skies as well.

Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s are likely for Thursday.

Spotty showers are possible for Thursday.

Spotty showers are possible for Thursday.

Rain chances return in Indiana

Friday is when shower chances return to the state. The healthiest chance of heavier rain will be to the south during the day. Temperatures will top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Higher rainfall totals will stay to the south.

Shower chances for Friday.

Shower chances for Friday.

Storms possible this weekend

Strong to severe storms are not out of the question for Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of southwestern Indiana for a chance of stronger storms. The closer we get to Saturday, the better understanding we will have of the storm threat. For now, just stay weather aware as we head into Saturday.

Stronger storms are possible in southwest Indiana Saturday.

Sunday will feature showers early in the day with temperatures in the 70s.

Looking ahead to next week

Temperatures into early next week will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s with chances of showers and storms into next as the Indianapolis Indians return home on Tuesday.