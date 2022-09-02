A canopy of cloud cover has returned to the area but dry weather will hold for today! Hazy sunshine, light southeasterly winds and a bump in humidity will make for a more summer-like day, with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s. Any outdoor activities today and tonight are a go! Including Friday Night Football and IU’s first football game of the season in Bloomington.

Expect another mild, dry and slightly humid overnight into early Saturday morning with lows falling into the upper 60s.

Saturday brings additional warmth and limited sunshine while highs reach the upper 80s. Widely scattered showers and storms will begin to work in by late afternoon and evening from the southwest. A few pockets could bring a heavier downpours while others will remain dry for the entire day, especially for our north counties.

Sunday and Monday will also provide scattered showers and storms at times and this will at times impact your outdoor plans. Be sure to download our free “Weather Authority App” to get updated blogs, current radar and temperatures in your area!

The tropics remain fairly quiet as we are now reaching the peak of hurricane season (Sept. 1st through Sept. 15th). So far, we have had 4 tropical storms and no hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin or Gulf of Mexico.