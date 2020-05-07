Rain chances rise; Temperatures to take a drop

What has already been a cooler weather pattern these past few days is about to take a deeper dive toward record low temperatures. We started Thursday off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds have been building in and will continue to build ahead of our next low pressure system that will bring us rainfall by Friday morning. We stay mainly dry the rest of Thursday evening, however, a few isolated sprinkles are possible.

Rain arrives pre-dawn on Friday and coverage ramps up quickly into the morning hours. Some adjustments to the track of this system will take the bulk of the rainfall over the southern half of the state. While we are looking at a predominately rain event, colder air being drawn down from the upper levels of the atmosphere may be enough to allow some snowflakes or ice pellets to reach the surface at times.

While Friday starts wet, it’s not going to be a washout. This is a quick moving system that will be out of here by the late afternoon, early evening hours. However, while we may be dry Friday evening, it will be quite cold for this time of year. The polar branch of the jet stream is taking a dive south. As it digs into the midwest and eastern half of the states, we’ll be seeing temperatures Friday afternoon running nearly 20-degrees below average. Afternoon temperatures will likely range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s, with the warmer temperatures occurring over our northern counties, where less rain falls. They’ll only tumble from there. Freeze Watches and Warnings are already in place across Central Indiana for Saturday morning, as we’ll be flirting with record low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. In Indianapolis, the record low temperature for Saturday morning is a chilly 29-degrees, set back in 1947.

Sunshine returns Saturday but cool northwesterly winds will continue to stream in, keeping temperatures quite cool, with highs in the mid 50s. A warmup is on the way but not before reinforcing cold air returns by the end of the weekend and we keep the chilly pattern with us into early next week. The image below shows how far below average the high temperatures are forecast to be each day.

A welcome change in the jet stream with bring back 70-degree warmth by late next week.