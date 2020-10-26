Rain chances rise tonight; raw Tuesday ahead!

Light, patchy drizzle around in spots to open a new workweek, while temperatures hover in the middle 40’s. Although a rather overcast start to the week, plenty of dry hours for the day. Keep in mind, rain chances will be on the rise by late afternoon and during the evening rush. Rainfall will be steady at times, especially along and south of I-70. Temperatures will drop overnight down into the middle 30’s, as showers linger.

Tuesday will be another overcast day with drier hours building through the afternoon, but the dampness will hold and the air will remain cold, marking a raw day…highs only in the upper 40’s.

Wednesday will bring a return to sunshine and a decent recovery to our temperatures. It will likely be our best day of the week before rain and storms return on Thursday. For now, we continue to monitor the track of tropical storm Zeta (a historic 27th named storm). Energy from Zeta, plus a Midwestern low could bring heavy rainfall in spots.

For now, the weekend looks dry until Sunday morning, so Halloween evening looks great! Let’s hope this forecast stays…more in the days ahead!