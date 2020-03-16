Rain chances rise along with our temperatures… spring in the air midweek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will increase while temperatures this morning remain on the chilly side. Grab a coat and keep the umbrella nearby for the afternoon and evening. Expect a slow climb in temperatures today with highs near seasonal levels for the state by 4 p.m.

Rain chances will ease in the late evening/overnight as dry weather builds back in.

St. Patrick's Day looks dry with some pockets of sunshine, while temperatures rise a touch milder through the afternoon.

Additional rain and some storms will move in for Wednesday and Thursday as southwest winds take hold and spring returns to the area. Higher humidity, higher dew points and warmer air should drive our temperatures to the warmest of 2020 so far! Some rain could be heavy or steady at times, with minor flooding in spots.