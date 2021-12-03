Rain chances this weekend, eyeing snow potential next week

INDIANAPOLIS – It was another great day with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s with plenty of sunshine! The sunshine sticks around for Saturday but temperatures become more seasonal in the 40s. Rain chances return Sunday with colder temperatures next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 30s with mostly starry skies. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Saturday will be sunny again but more seasonal. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will increase overnight Saturday ahead of our next system.

Sunday will be our transition day to a more active period of weather. Scattered showers will be around during the day with temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 50s. A cold front will push through which will bring colder temperatures and breezy conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.





Monday will be blustery and cold. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 30s with a few clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest anywhere between 15-25 mph. Tuesday and Wednesday are when things get tricky. Models are still showing the potential for a rain/snow mix on both days, later Tuesday into Wednesday. Something that has to be monitored into next week. It is still WAY too early to talk about any kind of totals.

Thursday of next week could also feature another system that could bring a rain/snow mix. Again, way too soon to talk about timing, totals, or impacts. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast.