Rain continues overnight into Saturday morning

Light rain showers swept across Southern and Central Indiana Friday. That rain will continue to lift northward, bringing rain into Saturday morning.

The showers will intensify overnight Friday, bringing us some isolated thunderstorms early Saturday morning. Then we quickly dry out, with overcast, cloudy skies Saturday afternoon.

As you prepare for the weekend, you just need to account for the cooler air. We should be mostly dry by Saturday afternoon. The skies will be cloudy Saturday, then we see a bit more sunshine breaking through by Sunday.